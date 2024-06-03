Police teams to monitor social media on eve of counting day in Andhra Pradesh

Police have formed special teams across the State to monitor social media groups a day ahead of the counting of votes for the recently-concluded Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Social media websites and messaging platforms are witnessing a slew of intimidating posts from followers of political parties, with some making provocative posts mocking their rivals.

“It has been observed that some users are circulating provocative messages on social media groups regarding the election outcome, and are challenging their rivals which can lead to trouble,” said a police officer.

Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta has said that stern action would be taken against those circulating intimidating messages on social media groups or through messaging platforms.

“The Preventive Detention (PD) Act would be invoked against those posting or sharing provocative messages. Besides, cases would be booked under the IT Act and other relevant sections,” the DGP warned.

Mr. Gupta, in a release on Monday, said thorough investigations would be taken up to find out the persons who encourage or help in sending out such messages, and added that the admins of social media groups would also be booked for failing to comply with regulations.

NTR Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna and Krishna Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that special teams have been formed to monitor social media groups in their respective districts.

“Stern action would be taken against those circulating false news or provocative content, and also against those forwarding such messages to others,” the SP warned.

Drones would be operated at counting centres and in sensitive villages to check violence. Police pickets have been set up as a precautionary measure, Mr. Adnan Nayeem said.

West Godavari district SP Ajitha Vajendla, who conducted coordination meetings with the village heads, has appealed to the public not to fall for rumours and alert the police on the movement of trouble-mongers.

Eluru range IGP G.V.G. Ashok Kumar and Guntur Range IGP Sarvashresth Tripathi, who visited the counting centres and reviewed security, directed the officers to take all measures to prevent the outbreak of violence.

Prakasam district SP Garud Sumit Sunil has appealed to the political party leaders for their cooperation to ensure the peaceful conduct of the election process. He directed the officers to deal with trouble-mongers sternly.