Police teams from A.P., Odisha raid hooch dens

Police teams from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha launched a joint raid on illicit liquor manufacturing units along the inter-State border on Thursday.

The illicit liquor mafia has become highly active in border regions, as many people are buying arrack instead of going to wine shops due to a steep hike in prices of liquor in the State.

Acting on the directive of Visakhapatnam Deputy Inspector General L.K.V. Ranga Rao, the Srikakulam Police Department and Excise Department have been jointly conducting raids in the border areas for the last few days. The Odisha Police have also extended their cooperation to A.P. police teams for joint raids in areas like K. Beejapur, Bannaguda, Ramachandrapur, Gongapur, Jarada and other places.

Although a majority of the areas come under Odisha limits, the sale of illicit liquor is mostly done in A.P. Additional Superintendent of Police K. Srinivasa Rao and Assistant Commissioner of Excise Department S. Sukesh have been holding meetings with their counterparts to check the activities of the liquor mafia.

Around 20,400 litres of fermented jaggery was destroyed during the raids. Two persons involved in the illegal activity have also been arrested, according to Mr. Ranga Rao. He urged people not to drink arrack as it would damage their health and lead to death in some cases.