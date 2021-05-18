Police team with MP leaves for Army Hospital

Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju was shifted to Army Hospital, Secunderabad from the District Jail in Guntur on Monday evening.

A Division Bench of the Supreme Court issued orders to shift Mr. Ramakrishna Raju to Army Hospital where medical tests would be done as per the court’s orders.

Mr. Raju was taken in a private car with police escort. He was brought out of the District Jail amid heavy police bandobust.

Mr. Raju was shifted to the District Jail on Sunday evening from the Government General Hospital, Guntur.