Police team saves youths who went missing in forest

Eighteen youths who had gone missing in thick forests displayed presence of mind by calling the ‘100’ helpline after which they were rescued by a special police team in Kadapa district on Wednesday.

The youths, belonging to Kurnool district, started their trek from Allagadda on the night of December 10 via Ahobilam to reach Jyoti Kshetram in Kasinayana mandal of Kadapa district. They later lost their way in the dense Seshachalam forest and stayed in the forest overnight. As their loud cries for help went in vain, the youths began venturing a bit further until they were able to receive mobile signals from the nearest tower, after which they dialled 100 and requested police help.

On coming to know of the issue, Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan immediately deployed a special party team that went into the forest and finally spotted the members in a remote location. After providing them food and drinking water, the policemen brought the physically exhausted youths to Porumamilla police station, from where they dispersed after thanking the police.