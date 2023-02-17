ADVERTISEMENT

Police, TDP cadres clash as Naidu’s convoy reaches Bhalabhadrapuram as part of ‘Idhem Kharma’ campaign

February 17, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - ANAPARTHI (KONASEEMA DISTRICT)

The TDP national president gets off the campaign vehicle and undertakes a 7-km padayatra to reach Anaparthi

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

The police and TDP supporters clash at Bhalabhadrapuram village in Konaseema district on Friday.

The police and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supporters clashed at Bhalabhadrapuram village in Konaseema district when the convoy of party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu arrived as part of the ‘Idhem Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’ campaign on February 17 (Friday) evening.

None of them were hurt even as thousands of TDP supporters were seen surpassing a row of policemen by removing the barricades.

Later, Mr. Naidu got off from his vehicle and launched a 7-km padayatra to reach Anaparthi town in protest against what he called disruption of his campaign by the police.

“We had to prevent Mr. Naidu’s attempt to convene an unplanned public meeting on a road at Bhalabhadrapuram,” Konaseema District Superintendent of Police Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy told The Hindu.

Prior to the clash, Mr. Naidu said he would proceed towards Anaparthi town if the police did not allow his convoy.

Meanwhile, Mr. Naidu’s three-day campaign concluded in the Godavari region as per the schedule. 

At the time of filing the report, huge deployment of police continued in Anaparthi town and on the Bhalabhadrapuram - Anaparthi Road.

