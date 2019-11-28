Police take WhatsApp route to check drug menace

Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang on Thursday launched a ‘WhatsApp service’ where people can tip off police about consumption, sale and transportation of prohibited drugs, including ganja, in the State, at the police headquarters in Mangalagiri.

Information can be sent to the Crime Investigation Department’s narcotics cell at 73822 96118 on WhatsApp instant messaging service.

Mr. Sawang said the cell would take immediate action on the information given through the WhatsApp number, regarding drug abuse, production, sale and stocking, by the public.

Police aim to make Andhra Pradesh free from drug abuse and the WhatsApp service is part of its initiative to reach out to the public, he said.

Persons who provide correct information would be duly rewarded and their identity would be kept secret.

CID Additional DGP P.V. Suneel Kumar, Additional DG (Law & Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyannar, Guntur range IG Vineeth Brijlal, ACB joint director G.V.G. Ashok Kumar, and narcotics cell head Additional SP K.G.V. Saritha were among those present.