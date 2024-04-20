Police suspect political rivalry behind attack on Jagan

April 20, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Police probing the case related to ‘attempt to murder’ on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy suspect political rivalry behind the attack.

According to the police, the accused, Vemula Satish Kumar alias Satti, planned to kill Mr. Reddy by hitting him with a stone on April 13. A daily wage labourer, Satish Kumar was a political party activist and planned the conspiracy with another leader, an auto driver in Ajitsingh Nagar, they said.

“The auto driver and Satish Kumar planned the attack on Mr. Jagan in advance. When Satish Kumar hurled the stone on the VIP during the Memantha Siddham election campaign at Dhabakotlu Centre, the auto driver was waiting at some distance,” a police officer investigating the case said.

“As both accused have links with a political party, we suspect that the motive behind the attack was political rivalry. We are trying to nab the auto driver,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, Satish Kumar’s mother, V. Ramana, told The Hindu that her son was not involved in the case but was falsely implicated by the police and sent to jail.

“My son is innocent. He has been arrested in a fabricated case. He did not confess to the crime,” Ms. Ramana said.

Defence counsel Saleem said the ‘stone hurling’ case was registered on the lines of the ‘Kodi Kathi’ case with false evidence. “We will file a Habeas Corpus petition on the missing of the auto driver, a suspect in the case,’‘ he said.

Hunt on

The Police Commissioner, Kanthi Rana Tata, said the police arrested the accused after collecting concrete evidence on his involvement. A hunt has been launched to arrest the remaining accused in the case.

“We are probing the case from all angles. Police produced the age proof of Satish Kumar in the court, which remanded him in judicial custody,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said brushing aside the allegations of some political parties in the case.

