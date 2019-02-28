Andhra Pradesh

Police suspect hand of gang in killing of student in West Godavari

AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari enquiring about the health condition of Naveen Kumar, who was attacked by miscreants, in West Godavari district on Wednesday.

AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari enquiring about the health condition of Naveen Kumar, who was attacked by miscreants, in West Godavari district on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

Sri Dharani was found dead near Guntupalli Caves on February 24

The West Godavari police, probing the murder of first-year degree student, Tirre Sri Dharani (19), suspect the role of a gang in the crime.

Dharani was found dead near Guntupalli Caves, in Kamavarapukota mandal in West Godavari district on February 24.

Her boyfriend Naveen Kumar was found battling for life at the spot.

Police suspect that a gang targeting lovers at isolated places was behind the attack. The girl was beaten to death by the miscreants and she was found lying half-naked in the caves, the locals said.

A villager, Raju, a native of Mylavaram in Krishna district, was suspected to have involved in the attack along with two other assailants.

Police are verifying the role of Naveen Kumar in the offence. The accused also resorted to rape on some occasions, the police said.

Investigation officers suspect that the gang robbed several couples in Krishna and West Godavari districts, and attacked them.

Meanwhile, AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari, along with member Rajya Lakshmi and director Suez, visited Dharani’s house and consoled her family members at M.M. Puram village in Bhimadole mandal on Wednesday.

She enquired the police about the investigation of the case and directed them to arrest the culprits immediately. Ms. Rajakumari asked the police to arrange CCTVs, patrolling and electrification at the caves and other tourist places to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Ms. Rajakumari visited Naveen Kumar. Speaking to the newsmen, she appealed tostudents not to move in isolated places and asked parents to keep a watch on their children.

Family members told the Mahila Commission that Dharani left home on the pretext of attending NCC class on Sunday morning, and did not return.

