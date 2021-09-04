Police ‘subservient’ to YSRCP, says Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA

04 September 2021

TDP leader accuses DGP of ‘bias’

TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Saturday criticised the Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang for what he called “subservience of the police forces to the dictates of the ruling party leaders.”

In a statement, Mr. Lokesh said while the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Cabinet Ministers had been boasting about the Disha Act from every possible platform, the Bill had not yet been approved by the Centre and the President and thus, it was not yet an Act.

Accusing the DGP of resorting to gross bias, he said no action was taken against the YSR Congress Party MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and his followers who reportedly attacked MPDO Sarala at her house at Venkatachalam in Nellore district but with the “DGP’s tacit support, the police officials had been targeting the opposition TDP leaders by foisting cases against them”.

Alleging complete breakdown of law and order in the State, he said the DGP had no answer when asked what action was taken against the culprits in a molestation case that happened at a stone’s throw from the Chief Minister’s house at Tadepalli, under the Disha law.

He alleged that women were being exploited on the pretext that they would be included in the list of beneficiaries of the government’s welfare schemes.

He said the implementation of the vaccination drive in the State was very tardy and the negligent attitude of the YSRCP government reflected in the “mismanagement” of the pandemic in the State.