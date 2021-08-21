Andhra Pradesh

Police Sub-Inspector in ACB net

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials allegedly caught Arilova police station Sub-Inspector K. Srinivasa Rao for reportedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹7,000 from a person for doing an official favour, here on Friday.

According to ACB officials, the SI demanded the bribe from a man named Boddepalli Vykunta Rao, who is an accused in a domestic violence case, for deleting the names of his family members as accused from the case and only serving him a notice under Section 41-A.

Irked by his demands, Mr Vykunta Rao lodged a complaint with ACB officials, who laid a trap after ascertaining the facts. On Friday, at around 12 p.m., the ACB teams caught the SI while demanding and accepting the bribe at the police station. The accused has been arrested.


