Police struggle to implement Section 144 in Tirupati amid ‘Ganga Jatara’, tourist rush

While Section 144 has been imposed in Tirupati district in light of the post-poll violence witnessed in certain pockets, the district election authorities, especially the police at the field level, are finding it increasingly difficult to implement the same due to high tourist influx and commotion for various festivals.

For instance, native residents of Tirupati are thronging the Thathayagunta Gangamma temple located in the heart of the city for the annual folk festival Ganga Jatara which is being held now, as it had to be postponed by a week due to the general elections.

It is an ancient practice at this centuries-old temple for devotees to offer prayers by dressing up in weird costumes and smearing sandalwood, chalk and charcoal powder all over their bodies. Rather than individual devotees, families comprising an entire clan representing their ancestral lineages take out a huge procession to the temple, preceded by folk artists beating drums and cymbals and goats taken for sacrifice.

Similarly, the annual Brahmotsavams at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple is also in progress, where the procession of the deities is taken out twice a day on the four streets encircling the temple, which forms Tirupati’s core area.

As the annual vacation season also nears its end, the summer rush to Tirumala has peaked over the last two days, making the railway station and central bus station overcrowded.

“Our people are observing restraint and not insisting hard on the implementation of Section 144, given the religious and cultural sensitivities,” said Collector and District Election Officer Pravin Kumar, while acknowledging the challenge.