Police sterilise office, distribute homeo medicines

Maintaining that no person from the district is affected from COVID-19, Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan said special teams have been formed to work in tandem with the medical and health department staff in keeping a watch over people who have returned from foreign countries.

At an awareness meeting here on Wednesday, he said National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) teams would be arriving here in a few days and hence there was no need to panic. Any person exhibiting symptoms should be handled carefully through quarantine for fourteen days in an isolation ward, he said, recalling the Nellore incident.

He also called upon the public to inform the department about visitors who returned home from abroad. He also consoled the policemen that they would not contract the virus while on duty if they used the germ suit, gloves, mask and sanitiser regularly.

The department also arranged to distribute homoeopathic medicines offered by Government Homeo Hospital Medical Officer A mara Jyothi. The District Police Office compound was sterilised thoroughly by spraying disinfectants. Additional Superintendent of Police B. Lakshminarayana (Operations), Rishikesava Reddy (Armed Reserve), DSP (Armed Reserve) Ramanaiah took part.