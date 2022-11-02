Police step up vigil at water bodies to prevent incidents of drowning in Andhra Pradesh

Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal reviewing the safety arrangements at the Suryalanka beach.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have stepped up patrolling along the beaches, rivers and canals with a view to avoiding incidents of drowning during the ongoing ‘Kartika Masam’ when many throng the water bodies for a holy dip.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and expert swimmers have been kept ready at the beaches and bathing ghats.

The police have appealed to the devotees to take the holy dip only at beaches and ghats where the Revenue, Endowments and Irrigation officials made arrangements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The police have been deployed at Suryalanka, Manginapudi, Vodalarevu, Koduru and other beaches in Krishna and Bapatla districts. Patrolling has been intensified at all the ghats along the Krishna in Guntur and NTR districts,” the officers have said.

Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal has visited the Suryalanka and Vodalarevu beaches, and reviewed the safety arrangements.

Keeping in view two incidents of drowning at the Suryalanka beach recently, the police have arranged ropes and caution boards to prevent devotees from entering deep into the sea.

“More than 15 swimmers have been arranged at the beach. We appeal to the devotees to perform puja and take the holy bath only at the identified beaches,” Mr. Vakul told The Hindu.

“Proper lighting has been arranged at the Manginapudi and Hamsaladeevi beaches, and at Iluru, Seetanagaram and Koduru ghats. Emergency boats, first-aid and medical camps have also been arranged,” said Krishna district Superintendent of Police P. Joshua.

“Officers have been instructed to set up pickets, especially on Mondays and on full moon days during the holy month,” Mr. Joshua said.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata inspected the ghats and directed the Assistant Commissioners of Police and inspectors to deploy police at the ghats.

“Police personnel, SDRF men, and swimmers have been deployed at the Padmavathi, Punnami, Durga, Pavitra Sangamam and Ferry, Seetammavari Padalu, and Pushkar ghats in Vijayawada,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

“As the Krishna is in spate, we request the devotees to follow the instructions of the officers deputed at the ghats,” he said.