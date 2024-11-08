ADVERTISEMENT

Police step up security for forthcoming Assembly session in A.P.

Updated - November 08, 2024 05:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Police intensify foot patrolling, set up check posts on roads leading to the State capital

The Hindu Bureau,Rajulapudi Srinivas

Police patrolling the perimeter of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly ahead of the Assembly session at Amaravathi in Andhra Pradesh on Friday (November 08). | Photo Credit: G. N. Rao

Police intensified security for the A.P. Assembly session scheduled from November 11 (Monday) in Amaravati. Police teams on Friday were seen conducting searches in the capital area on Friday (November 08).

ADVERTISEMENT

Security has been tightened en-route the Assembly and police were conducting vehicle check up as a precautionary measure. Both the NTR Commissionerate and the Guntur district police have stepped up vigil ahead of the Assembly session.

Police were checking culverts, bushes along the roadside and bridges in Undavalli, Tadepalli, Thullur, Velagapudi and other villages in Guntur district. Outposts have been arranged at Prakasam Barrage, and other roads leading to Assembly. Sniffer dog, bomb disposal and rope parties have been deployed at many places as a precautionary measure, the police said.

“Additional forces have been positioned on Krishna river bund and at the Assembly. Traffic diversions and restrictions will be imposed to avoid traffic congestions,” a senior police officer told The Hindu on Friday (November 08).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Security will be provided at the hotels and guest houses in which the Ministers and MLAs were accommodated, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US