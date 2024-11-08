Police step up security for forthcoming Assembly session in A.P.

Police intensified security for the A.P. Assembly session scheduled from November 11 (Monday) in Amaravati. Police teams on Friday were seen conducting searches in the capital area on Friday (November 08).

Security has been tightened en-route the Assembly and police were conducting vehicle check up as a precautionary measure. Both the NTR Commissionerate and the Guntur district police have stepped up vigil ahead of the Assembly session.

Police were checking culverts, bushes along the roadside and bridges in Undavalli, Tadepalli, Thullur, Velagapudi and other villages in Guntur district. Outposts have been arranged at Prakasam Barrage, and other roads leading to Assembly. Sniffer dog, bomb disposal and rope parties have been deployed at many places as a precautionary measure, the police said.

“Additional forces have been positioned on Krishna river bund and at the Assembly. Traffic diversions and restrictions will be imposed to avoid traffic congestions,” a senior police officer told The Hindu on Friday (November 08).

Security will be provided at the hotels and guest houses in which the Ministers and MLAs were accommodated, the police said.