Police step up security for A.P. Assembly session

The NTR Commissionerate and the Guntur district police have arranged tight security for the two-day Assembly session beginning on June 21 (Friday).

They have arranged check-posts on the Prakasam barrage and other places enroute the Assembly. The road opening and rope parties verified the culverts and bushes in the Capital region.

Security has been stepped up at the hotels where the Ministers were staying in Vijayawada, and patrolling has been intensified, the police said.

Officers conducted review with the police personnel on deployment of force at various points and at the Assembly.