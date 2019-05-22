Police step up security at Jagan’s Tadepalli residence

The police have stepped up security at YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s house-cum-party central office located on the banks of the Krishna at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

Mr. Reddy will reach the party office on Wednesday from Hyderabad, one day ahead of the counting of votes.

Mr. Reddy, who has Z+ security cover, is likely to visit a few counting centres on May 23. After the house-warming ceremony was performed on February 28, the police provided round-the-clock security at Mr. Reddy’s house.

“Security will be enhanced once the Leader of the Opposition moves into the new house,” the police said.

Patrolling intensified

“Security has been reviewed and patrolling intensified at the State party office located at Tadepalli. Instructions have been issued to monitor the security from time to time,” Guntur Urban SP Ch. Vijaya Rao said.

“One Reserve SI, Special Branch and traffic police, and guards have been posted at the YSRCP office. We will implement dynamic security system, depending upon the situation,” the SP said.

“On the counting day, in addition to the local police, APSP platoons and CRPF companies will be deployed at Mr. Reddy’s residence. Police will keep a vigil through CCTV cameras and drones. Traffic diversions will be made, if necessary,” said DSP G. Ramakrishna.

Security at Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s residence will also be stepped up and additional forces deployed at Undavalli on May 23.

“Patrolling parties, bomb detection squads and road opening parties have been directed to be alert and check the Krishna river bund en route CM’s residence thoroughly,” Mr. Vijaya Rao said.