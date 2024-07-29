Police step up probe into ‘fire incident’ at Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office

Published - July 29, 2024 06:16 am IST - MADANAPALLE (Annamayya District)

A police team searches the rented premises of Peddireddi’s PA in Hyderabad, seizes crucial documents; when reports last came in, another team is waiting to conduct a search and issue notice under Section 41-A to former MLA Nawaz Basha

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The police, who stepped up investigation into the alleged destruction of vital land records in the “fire incident” at the Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office, on Sunday evening went to the residence of former YSRCP MLA Nawaz Basha, apparently to undertake a search operation.

But as he was reportedly not present, the police were said to be waiting for his arrival.

Sources in the Police Department said a team went to the residence of Mr. Basha to conduct searches and issue him notice under Section 41-A before taking further action.

As news spread, the followers of the MLA and YSRCP cadre reached the spot in large numbers. They were however cleared by the police.

Earlier, in another related development, a police team conducted an eight-hour search at the rented portion of Sasikanth, identified as PA to former Minister and Punganur YSRCP MLA Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, at Ayyappa Society locality in Hyderabad.

As Sasikanth was not present, the police searched the premises in the presence of the portion’s owner, who was a former MLA, revenue officials, and a few people of the neighbourhood. The police team reportedly seized some crucial documents during the raid.

It may be recalled that Madanapalle Municipality vice-chairman Jinka Chalapathi and a few YSRCP cadre were detained by the police for questioning on Saturday.

