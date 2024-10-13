Police step up investigation into ‘gang-rape’ incident in Hindupur

The Sri Sathya Sai district police obtained crucial evidence in the case of an alleged gang-rape of two women at a remote village in Chilamattur mandal on Friday night.

The incident, which was reported from Hindupur Assembly constituency, created a flutter across the State. Some unidentified persons barged into the premises of a factory, which was under construction, and allegedly physically assaulted a man and his son, before resorting to gangrape of the two women.

Superintendent of Police V. Ratna inspected the scene of the crime and met the survivors and their family members on Sunday. She reiterated that the culprits would be apprehended soon.

The SP said that a manhunt had already been launched to nab the accused. It was found that the accused had destroyed the CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the crime scene. However, some cameras were said to have recorded the movements of the accused in a couple of locations. According to a preliminary investigation, all the accused are aged between 25 and 30. The SP said that all the accused were involved in several crimes and were even convicted in some cases, including ganja peddling.

Police officials said the survivors were admitted to hospital, where they were undergoing treatment. “Their safety and health is crucial. We appeal to visitors and political activists to stay away keeping in mind their health condition,” a police official said, adding that the survivors were under continuous medical supervision and only doctors and government officials were allowed to visit them.

Unconfirmed sources said that the police had detained four accused, and deployed special parties to nab two others.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna spoke to the family members of the survivors and assured them of all support from the government, besides directing the police to take swift action in the case.