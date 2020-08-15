Police station attack: Somu decries move to drop cases

‘Govt. cannot function keeping in view the sentiments of one particular section’

BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Friday condemned the government’s reported decision to withdraw prosecution of the youth of a particular community, who were allegedly involved in the attack on the police station in Guntur.

Taking to the Twitter, Mr. Veerraju said the decision smacked of the erstwhile Congress government’s “crony politics.”

Calling it unfortunate, he said it might lead to attacks in our State (Andhra Pradesh) like the one recently witnessed in Bengaluru.

He said, in a democracy, all were equal and people found guilty of an offence should be punished. But the government was resorting to “politics of opportunism” by dropping cases against those involved in the assault case, the BJP leader said.

He warned that if the government functioned keeping in view the sentiments of only one particular section, it might harm the self-esteem of other sections of society.

Reopening of schools

In a statement, Mr. Veerraju said that in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the State, the Education Department should take all precautionary measures before reopening the educational institutions.

He suggested that the institutions be opened in a phased manner. Initially, colleges should be reopened, followed by junior colleges and schools.

Pointing to the fact that the U.S. had witnessed a sudden spike in cases after the educational institutions were opened at once, he said the absence of public transport was another issue that needed to be addressed before the schools reopened.

He said the BJP wanted the Education Department to ensure that all precautions were in place before starting the schools again.