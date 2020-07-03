Police solve missing patient mystery

The One Town police on Friday solved the mystery over the disappearance of a patient, who was admitted in the New Government General Hospital (GGH), a designated COVID-19 treatment facility, by his wife on June 24.

Following the directions of Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu, an investigation was launched by One Town station inspector P. Venkateshwarlu after the woman lodged a complaint on June 29 that her husband was missing.

Police, after examining CCTV footages of the New GGH, found that the body of the patient, who died with symptoms of COVID, was preserved in the mortuary of the same hospital.

Probe ordered

Medical and Health Department and police officials heaved a sigh relief as the case was solved within five days.

Krishna district Collector A. Md. Imtiaz termed the incident unfortunate and directed Vijayawada Sub-Collector H.M. Dhyana Chandra to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.