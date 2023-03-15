ADVERTISEMENT

Police solve kidnap case, rescue girl

March 15, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Girl handed over to her mother, kidnapper booked, says Police Commissioner Kranthi Rana Tata

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

In a swift action, the North Zone police solved a kidnap case in a few hours, and rescued a girl. She was handed over to her mother safely.

The Satyanarayanapuram police arrested an auto driver, Nageswara Rao of Guntur, and booked a kidnap case against the accused, said NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

A woman, Sk. Chand Bibi, a petty vendor of Rajamahendravaram, came to sell toys and other play material in Mangalagiri Jatara a couple of days ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman, who came to the railway station to return to Rajamahendravaram, found that that her 10-year-old daughter was missing on Platform No.1 on March 13. Ms. Chand Bibi searched in the vicinity and lodged a complaint with the Satyanarayanapuram police the next day.

The team led by North Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ch. Ravikanth, and CI Venkata Narayana, registered a ‘girl missing’ case, and formed special teams and launched a search for the girl.

The special teams observed the CCTV footages and found that a person took away the girl from the railway station. They questioned a few persons, who led the police to Dollar Nagar in Guntur.

“We found the girl in Nageswara Rao’s house, along with her family members. Police are trying to find out the purpose of the kidnap. A detailed investigation is on,” Mr. Kranthi Rana said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US