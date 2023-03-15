HamberMenu
Police solve kidnap case, rescue girl

Girl handed over to her mother, kidnapper booked, says Police Commissioner Kranthi Rana Tata

March 15, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

In a swift action, the North Zone police solved a kidnap case in a few hours, and rescued a girl. She was handed over to her mother safely.

The Satyanarayanapuram police arrested an auto driver, Nageswara Rao of Guntur, and booked a kidnap case against the accused, said NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

A woman, Sk. Chand Bibi, a petty vendor of Rajamahendravaram, came to sell toys and other play material in Mangalagiri Jatara a couple of days ago.

The woman, who came to the railway station to return to Rajamahendravaram, found that that her 10-year-old daughter was missing on Platform No.1 on March 13. Ms. Chand Bibi searched in the vicinity and lodged a complaint with the Satyanarayanapuram police the next day.

The team led by North Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ch. Ravikanth, and CI Venkata Narayana, registered a ‘girl missing’ case, and formed special teams and launched a search for the girl.

The special teams observed the CCTV footages and found that a person took away the girl from the railway station. They questioned a few persons, who led the police to Dollar Nagar in Guntur.

“We found the girl in Nageswara Rao’s house, along with her family members. Police are trying to find out the purpose of the kidnap. A detailed investigation is on,” Mr. Kranthi Rana said on Wednesday.

