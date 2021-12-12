Police solve jewellery store heist in two hours

VIJAYAWADA

12 December 2021 00:20 IST

₹60 lakh, 1.5 kg silver, 47 gm gold recovered from worker

In a swift action, the Central Zone police solved a jewellery store heist within two hours of receiving a complaint in the city. They recovered ₹60 lakh, 1.5 kg of silver ornaments and 47 grams of gold intact, said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

The Machavaram police arrested a worker in the jewellery store, S. Jaya Chandrashekar, for the robbery.

Mr. Kanthi Rana told the presspersons here that the accused had broken open the locks of the shutter, opened the almirah in the showroom and took away the silver and gold ornaments around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday.

The showroom management had lodged a complaint at 10.30 a.m. and the police officers immediately visited the place. The Clues team collected fingerprints and the CCTV footages.

“The fingerprints matched with that of the accused and his photo was captured in the CCTV in the showroom, when he tried to cover the camera with a blanket,” Mr. Kanthi Rana explained.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Law and Order) V. Harshavardhan Raju, who investigated the case, said the accused had planned the robbery two months ago.

Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Khadar Basha said the accused had got duplicate keys of the showroom made some 45 days ago. He opened the locks and damaged them to make it look like a robbery.

Mr. Kanthi Rana said the accused had kept the gold and cash in a friend’s house. He appreciated the police team for detecting the case swiftly.