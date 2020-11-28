Police solve bank heist case

Two arrested arrested; stolen amount of ₹77 lakh recovered

The Guntur Rural Police claimed to have cracked the sensational bank heist at Nadikudi in Dachepalli mandal, where ₹77 lakh was stolen on the night of November 21.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Vishal Gunni said two persons, both first-time offenders, have been arrested on charges of breaking the cash chest of SBI, Nadikudi branch, and making away with the cash.

The accused, Kidari Prasad (21) and Vinaya Prasad (37), natives of Miryalaguda, reportedly confessed to the crime and told police that got the idea to rob the bank by watching videos on websites. They had selected a bank located in the inner lanes of the town.

“The police have recovered the entire cash stolen intact, and with the help of technological interventions, we have arrested two persons. We are not disclosing the modus operandi of the crime and the details of the investigation, as this could lead to others taking a clue about the crime. We are surprised at the ease in which the accused had access to the inside of the bank and we have asked the bank personnel to take more safety precautions,’’ said Mr. Gunni.