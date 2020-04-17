Police show human face, cremate cancer patient

In a human gesture, the police came forward to perform the cremation of an elderly woman who died of cancer on Friday.

Lakshmi Devi (60), a daily wage earner dwelling alone in a rented house for two decades at Chakibanda village of Chinnamandem mandal, was suffering from cancer for the last four years. After the treatment yielded no result, she started depending on the villagers for food. As none came out during the lockdown period, the quantum of food started diminishing slowly.

Observing foul smell emanating from the vicinity, the nearby residents on Friday rushed to her house, only to find her dead. Owing to the COVID-19 situation and scared by her cancer history, none ventured to go near the body and alerted the police.

Chinnamandem Sub-Inspector Hemadri reached the spot along with constable Ganga Raju and conducted ‘panchanama’ in the presence of Panchayat Secretary Ravindra Reddy and Village Revenue Officer Srinu Naik. He later shifted the body with the support of volunteers and personally conducted cremation.

On learning about the development, Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan appreciated his men for the humanitarian gesture.