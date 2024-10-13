Police Seva Dal members help senior citizens, differently-abled get free darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga during Dasara

Members of the Police Seva Dal helped inmates of various old-age homes in the district get darshan of the presiding deity at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri during the nine-day Dasara Utsavams.

Elderly inmates living in homes for the mentally and physically challenged, and old age homes, were brought in wheelchairs to the temple by the Police Seva Dal members and taken for special darshan.

“Thirty Police Seva Dal members provided round-the-clock services to the aged devotees, orphans, mentally and physically challenged devotees. The Seva Dal members volunteered to offer their services to the elderly,” said Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu.

“I’m staying at an orphanage home in Vijayawada. One person came to our home and helped five of us get darshan of Goddess Durga Devi,” said 77-year-old Veeramma.

“I feel fortunate to be able to serve the septuagenarians, octogenarians and the mentally challenged during Dasara Navaratri Utsavams. Nearly a hundred people were provided darshan every day,” said a Police Seva Dal member.

“The Seva Dal members arranged for bus transport from our shelter home, and wheelchairs at the temple. We were also given prasadam. We are grateful to them for helping us get darshan,” said Ranganayakulu, 82.

Meanwhile, police deployed Greyhounds, Octopus and APSP battalions to monitor the situation at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam on Vijaya Dasami and on Sunday, as many devotees and Bhavanis thronged the temple.

“On the last two days (Saturday and Sunday), about 2.5 lakh devotees had darshan of the deity. Additional forces were deployed atop Indrakeeladri as a precautionary measure,” the Police Commissioner told The Hindu.

Officers were arranged to monitor the rush on the CCTVs and through drones at the Command Control Centre, and make dynamic changes accordingly, Mr. Rajashekar Babu, who camped at the Command Control Centre for the last two days, said.

Collector G. Srijana said the rush on Vijaya Dasami exceeded that of Moola Nakshatram day, which was unexpected.

“All arrangements have been made for Bhavanis visiting the temple. We expect a big rush on October 14 (Monday) also,” Ms. Srijana who was monitoring the rush atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday, said.