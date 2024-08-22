GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police serve notices on Jogi Ramesh in TDP office vandalisation case

Published - August 22, 2024 08:24 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP leader and former Minister Jogi Ramesh attending an inquiry in a case related to the vandalisation of the TDP headquarters, at Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

YSRCP leader and former Minister Jogi Ramesh attending an inquiry in a case related to the vandalisation of the TDP headquarters, at Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

 

The Mangalagiri Police on Wednesday served notices to the YSRCP leader and former Minister Jogi Ramesh in connection to the vandalisation of the TDP headquarters during the regime of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Guntur district Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar told The Hindu over phone conversation that they summoned Mr. Ramesh as part of investigation. In fact, it is the third time the police issued notices to Mr. Ramesh in this particular case and insisting him to appear before the investigation officer. On the other hand, Mr. Ramesh has not attended so far, but his advocates are responding to the police.

Meanwhile, the employees at the YSRCP head office informed that the police also served a notice to the party to produce CCTV records of the particular day, when the attack happened on the TDP office in Mangalagiri. The party sources informed that this notice was fixed at a wall of the party office last week. At the same time, the party leaders informed that the police also named another leader Devineni Avinash in the case.  

Reacting to the notices served by the police to the party leaders, the head office in-charge and MLC Lella Appireddy said that the TDP-led NDA government was resorting to vindictive politics. He alleged that the government was intentionally naming the YSRCP leaders in this case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.