Police serve notice to TDP leader Dhulipalla Narendra on drug allegations

08 October 2021 15:58 IST

TDP leader should submit the evidence available with him before the One Town police on the boat mishap case: Police

The East Godavari District Police served notice on former MLA and Telugu Desam Party leader Dhilipalla Narendra for allegations made by him on drugs issue.

A team of police from Kakinada visited Mr. Narendra’s house, located in Guntur district, and served a notice on him on Friday.

It all started with an incident in which, a fisherman boat was gutted in fire a fire mishap in Buckingham canal on September 16. Fire and Police personnel rushed to the spot and put off flames. Fire officials said the accident occurred due to short circuit.

After a few days, Mr. Narendra alleged that drugs worth some crores of rupees were destroyed in the mishap and expressed doubt on the reasons for the fire mishap.

Eluru Range DIG K.V. Mohan Rao said the former MLA was asked to present evidence before the police and cooperate for investigation of the case.

East Godavari Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said the TDP leader should submit the evidence available with him before the One Town police, Kakinada, on the boat mishap case.

“If the TDP leader failed to give evidence supporting his allegations, action will be taken against him as per the law,” Mr. Mohan Rao said.