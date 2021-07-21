Police seize cattle from a Kerala-bound truck

TIRUPATI

21 July 2021 04:10 IST

The Tiruchanur police have seized a truck load of buffaloes and bulls near Indiramma housing colony at Daminedu on the outskirts of the temple city on Tuesday.

The truck was learnt to be proceeding from Chilakaluripeta in Guntur district to an undisclosed location in Kerala.

Advertising

Advertising

Police suspect the truck to be delivered to the consignee ahead of the Bakrid festival. Against the norm to transport six animals, as many as thirty two bulls and nineteen buffaloes were found in the truck.

No certification

The police shifted the animals to Padmavathi Goshala Sadan in Tiruchanur, where they will be sheltered. “Shifting of animals is explicitly allowed only under special conditions and their transportation requires the Collector’s permission even between districts. However, these animals were being moved without proper certification,” says A.V. Krishna Rao, Secretary of Sri Radha Govinda Goraksha Samithi, who runs the Goshala.

Medical test

The animals were stuffed in a cargo vehicle with their limbs and horns tied with ropes. “As the animals were being transported in an inhuman condition, they will undergo a medical test on Wednesday morning,” added Mr. Krishna Rao, who was formerly a member of the cow protection and animal preservation committee.