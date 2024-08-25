ADVERTISEMENT

Police seize 97 vehicles in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa

Published - August 25, 2024 08:19 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kadapa police seized 86 two-wheelers, eight autorickshaws and three cars during a cordon-and-search operation in Mydukur, Jammalamadugu, Proddatur and Kadapa sub-divisions across the district on Sunday.

The vehicles were seized as the owners could not produce documents to support their ownership of the vehicles, which could be an indication of them being stolen vehicles.

The operation, taken up under the direction of Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju, included searches in the houses of identified troublemakers, old criminals, regular suspects and rowdy-sheeters.

In the faction-prone Talla Proddatur village in Jammalamadugu sub-division, the police searched the residences of identified faction leaders and counselled them to stay away from violence. They also spread awareness among the public on cybercrimes.

