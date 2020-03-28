Police seize 6,571 vehicles in just five days across Andhra Pradesh

As many as 73,844 cases have been registered against violators under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Section 179 of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act in the State. The cases were booked from March 24 to 28, said Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang.

Mr. Sawang, who visited the busy Benz Circle on the sixth day of the lockdown on Saturday, reviewed the situation with Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, IGP Police Transport Organisation (PTI) K. Satyanarayana, DIG (Technical) G. Pala Raju, Additional Commissioner B. Srinivasulu, Deputy Commissioners of Police Vikrant Patil and Harshavardhan Raju and other officers.

“In all, 4,005 cases were booked under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and 69,839 cases have been registered under Section 179 of Motor Vehicle (MV) Act. Police imposed challans and collected penalties worth ₹3.49 crore, In just five days, 6,571 vehicles have been seized during the lockdown in Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Sawang said.

Through the ‘Home Quarantine App’, designed by the A.P. Police, details of about 15,000 foreign returnees have been collected. Police received 320 calls on ‘Dial 100’ on foreign returnees of different districts, he said.

“The Centre has invoked the National Disaster Management (NDM) Act, 2005. No congregation or gathering should be made under NDM Act, and stern action would be taken against violators,” the DGP warned.

Regarding the implementation of lockdown, Mr. Sawang said that the government was taking all measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities such as milk, medicines, groceries, vegetables, cooking gas, petrol and other essentials to prevent rush at the shops during the relaxation period.

“We are taking measures for home delivery of goods. I request the public to main self-isolation and discipline to prevent the spread of the dreaded virus,” the DGP said. He distributed sanitizers to the media personnel on the occasion and asked them to take care of their families and personal health.

“Many police officers are on duty during the national health emergency period. I request the public to cooperate with the police to implement the complete lockdown till April 14, for the good of the society and the country,” Mr. Sawang said.

Later, the DGP went to the traffic police who were displaying placards on ‘Prevention of COVID-19’ and ‘Implementation of Lockdown’ at the Benz Circle and lauded them on their dedication.