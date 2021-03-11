Police seize 50 bikes, destroy silencers

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

11 March 2021 00:15 IST

The Rajamahendravaram city police seized 50 motorcycles and destroyed silencers for emitting noise levels far beyond the permissible level, in a special drive conducted in the city on Wednesday.

“We have removed the silencers of the 50 two-wheelers that were found to be producing above permissible sound level of 80 decibels and destroyed the silencers. A fine of ₹1,000 has been imposed on each vehicle owner,” said Traffic DSP K.V.N. Vara Prasad. The raid was conducted across the city and the silencers were destroyed by a road-roller at Y-Junction in the city.

Mr. Vara Prasad has appealed to the sellers to stop selling silencers that produce sound levels of over 80 decibels and said that action would be taken against them if they violated guidelines.