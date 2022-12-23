ADVERTISEMENT

Police seize 2.45 lakh kg ganja in 2022 in Andhra Pradesh, say 70% of it came from Odisha

December 23, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA 

Massive drive launched across the State to destroy the entire quantity in four days

Tharun Boda

Andhra Pradesh police have seized a whopping 2.45 lakh kg of ganja (cannabis) being smuggled across the State in 2022. 

In a press release issued by Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on Friday, it was stated that 70% of the ganja seized in various districts had come from neighbouring Odisha. 

The destruction of the entire quantity by setting it on fire started on Friday and would continue for four days. 

In the Eluru range, 64,832 kg of the narcotic which was seized in East Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru, West Godavari and Krishna district was destroyed. 

On Saturday, over 1.80 lakh kg in the Visakhapatnam range and over 10,000 kg in the Guntur range would be destroyed.

Over 25,000 kg ganja seized in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam cities, and Kurnool and Anantapur ranges would be destroyed on December 25 and 26 respectively. 

In an operation against ganja cultivation in the agency areas of Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts, the State police destroyed ganja crops spread over 7,500 acres.

With the intervention of the police, the cultivation of ganja came down later, the release stated. The local people were encouraged to grow crops such as turmeric and ginger. 

In 2022, the operation was taken up in two phases, November and December, and crop in 600 acres had been destroyed. 

Police said that several checkpoints had been set up in the agency areas and it was found that ganja was being smuggled through Malkangiri district of Odisha.

