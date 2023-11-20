ADVERTISEMENT

Police security ensured for Urus festival at Kadapa Dargah

November 20, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KADAPA

‘Meravani’ (procession) to start at the Pedda Dargah and pass through the Chinna Dargah at Masapet Circle, Machupally bus stand, Seven Roads Circle, Gokul Circle and Ballari Road

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal inspecting the security arrangements at Ameen Peer Dargah ahead of the Urus festival in Kadapa on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Police inspected the security arrangements at the traffic bottlenecks in the old Kadapa area in view of the heavy inflow of devotees expected for the upcoming Urus festival at the famed Ameen Peer Dargah.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal visited the Dargah and inspected the route of the procession expected to be attended by thousands of visitors from across South India.

The ‘Meravani’ (procession) will start at the Pedda Dargah and pass through the Chinna Dargah at Masapet Circle, Machupally bus stand, Seven Roads Circle, Gokul Circle and Ballari Road, before returning to the originating point. As sewer lines are under construction, Mr. Kaushal suggested the area be barricaded.

Deputy Superintendent (Kadapa town) S. Md. Shareef and Special Branch Inspector Ashok Reddy accompanied him in the inspection.

CONNECT WITH US