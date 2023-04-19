Police, SEB destroy 4,500 litres of illicit liquor in Madanapalle

April 19, 2023 05:44 am | Updated 05:44 am IST - RAYACHOTI

Madanapalle sub-division police along with the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) conducted a ‘cordon and search’ operation at Naramakula thanda and surrounding hamlets on the outskirts of Madanapalle in the early hours of Tuesday, and destroyed 4,500 litres of illicit liquor and seized a huge quantum of black jaggery and chemicals.

Deputy SP (Madanapalle) K. Kesappa said that on seeing the police, some miscreants involved in the illicit brewing of liquor had set fire to a 500-kg stock of jaggery, which was gutted. Two bikes and an autorickshaw were seized for want of valid documents.

Speaking to residents at Naramakula thanda, the Deputy SP advised them to avoid joining hands with those involved in the brewing of illicit liquor, warning that those found supporting the ID liquor gangs would be liable for arrest under the PD Act. Mr. Kesappa said that a list of suspects involved in the brewing of illicit liquor was being readied based on which suspect sheets would be opened.

14 bikes seized, two held

The Madanapalle II Town police on Tuesday morning arrested a youth at Annamayya circle in Madanapalle who was fleeing on a stolen bike. After preliminary investigation, 13 more bikes were seized from a forest location at Kothapalle village of Gurramkonda mandal in Rayachoti division.

Deputy SP K. Kesappa said that the modus operandi of the arrested youth, Patan Noor Mohammad (28) of Gurramkonda mandal was to steal new bikes from isolated locations and dispose them of to one Shaik Saif Ali of Madanapalle town. The Deputy SP said that the recovered bikes were brought to the premises of II Town police station would be returned to their owners after a verification process.