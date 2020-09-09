Police scuttle BJP’s ‘Chalo Antarvedi’ plan

Many activists put under house arrest; govt. not serious about attacks: Somu

The burning of the chariot at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district triggered a row as the BJP planned a ‘Chalo Antarvedi’ campaign on Wednesday, accusing the government of turning a cold shoulder to the attacks on Hindu religious places.

Anticipating law and order problem, the police on Wednesday morning put many BJP and JSP leaders under house arrest in East and West Godavari districts.

However, later in the day, the police allowed BJP State president Somu Veerraju to visit the temple accompanied by 10 persons. Many locals, believed to be members of the Bajrang Dal, were arrested, while BJP Amalapuram Parliamentary segment president M. Ayyaji Vema was put under house arrest. The arrests were made as people reportedly affiliated to various Hindu religious groups, activists of the BJP and the JSP prepared to march towards Antarvedi.

“The police put me under house arrest. In Konaseema area, more than 100 Bajrang Dal members were arrested,” Mr. Ayyaji Vema told The Hindu over phone.

The police registered cases and arrested at least 43 persons in connection with protest on Tuesday, said an official release.

In a release on Tuesday night, Eluru Range DIG K.V. Mohana Rao said, “Entry of outsiders into Antarvedi will not be allowed from Wednesday. Some people attempted to disturb the peaceful environment at the temple on Tuesday. The forensic experts are collecting evidences from the site where the chariot was gutted. Section 30 (Police Act) is in force at Antarvedi. We appeal to outsiders not to visit the area,” he said. The police also deployed additional forces in and around the temple .

After visiting the temple in the afternoon, Mr. Veerraju alleged that the government was deliberately delaying the probe. “Attempts are being made to establish that a mentally unsound person had torched the chariot. We condemn the house arrest of our supporters,” he said.

BJP to form panel

Later, addressing the media in Rajamahendravaram, he said, “The government is not serious about the attacks on Hindu temples.”

Mr. Veeraju said the BJP decided to form a committee to study the recent attacks on Hindu temples and desecration of idols in the State.