Police saves life of a tourist in Bapatla district

Police rescued a tourist, Shaik Basha, who was carried away into the sea by high tides at Ramapuram village in Bapatla district on Sunday.

Basha, a native of Narsaraopet in Palnadu district, had come to the beach along with three of his friends. While taking bath Basha drowned in the sea due to high tides, said SP Tushar Dudi.

Constables S. Srinivas Rao and Sunnapu Gopi, along with the locals rescued Mr. Basha. After giving first aid, police handed him over him to his family members. The SP appreciated the police constables who participated in the rescue operation.

