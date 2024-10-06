ADVERTISEMENT

Police saves life of a tourist in Bapatla district

Published - October 06, 2024 11:21 pm IST - BAPATLA

The Hindu Bureau

Police rescued a tourist, Shaik Basha, who was carried away into the sea by high tides at Ramapuram village in Bapatla district on Sunday.

Basha, a native of Narsaraopet in Palnadu district, had come to the beach along with three of his friends. While taking bath Basha drowned in the sea due to high tides, said SP Tushar Dudi.

Constables S. Srinivas Rao and Sunnapu Gopi, along with the locals rescued Mr. Basha. After giving first aid, police handed him over him to his family members. The SP appreciated the police constables who participated in the rescue operation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US