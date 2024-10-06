GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police saves life of a tourist in Bapatla district

Published - October 06, 2024 11:21 pm IST - BAPATLA

The Hindu Bureau

Police rescued a tourist, Shaik Basha, who was carried away into the sea by high tides at Ramapuram village in Bapatla district on Sunday.

Basha, a native of Narsaraopet in Palnadu district, had come to the beach along with three of his friends. While taking bath Basha drowned in the sea due to high tides, said SP Tushar Dudi.

Constables S. Srinivas Rao and Sunnapu Gopi, along with the locals rescued Mr. Basha. After giving first aid, police handed him over him to his family members. The SP appreciated the police constables who participated in the rescue operation.

Published - October 06, 2024 11:21 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.