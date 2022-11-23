Police save two girls from drowning at Bapatla beach

  1. EPaper
November 23, 2022 08:44 am | Updated 08:44 am IST - BAPATLA

Bapatla District Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal congratulated police personnel on Tuesday for rescuing two young women from drowning in the sea, on the occasion of the last Sunday of Kartika Masam. Police constables D. Pawan Kumar and M. Venkateshwarlu of Kothapatnam Marine Police Station were deployed at a private resort at Ramapuram where a group of devotees arrived for a holy dip. Two girls, K. Bhuvana, 16, and K. Rishita, 14, ventured into the sea when they were sucked in by the tide. As their family members shouted for help, the two constables rushed to the girls’ rescue and pulled them to safety. They were given first aid and were taken to a hospital for treatment. The girls’ family expressed thanks to the police for rescuing them.

