Police save the day for ward, grama volunteer candidates

The Kurnool Police extended a helping hand to the aspirants of ward and grama volunteers posts who wrote the written examinations on Sunday.

With the rains lashing the district on Saturday night, a majority of the roads were submerged. The police personnel helped to the candidates to reach their examination centres in Pamulapadu and Atmakur mandal.

“Special police teams were deployed to help out the candidates to reach their respective examination centres in time,” Superintendent of Police Fakeerappa Kaginelli said.

92% attendance

“Around 92% of the candidates wrote the examinations for the grama and ward volunteer posts. The examinations passed off smoothly, baring a snag at Pattikonda,” Collector G. Veerapandian told the media here.

380 centres in Chittoor

Special Correspondent from Tirupati writes: The examinations were conducted without hassles in 380 centres set up in 41 mandals in Chittoor district on Sunday.

Of the 1,00,049 candidates who had applied for the examinations in the forenoon session, only 7,312 remained absent, registering an attendance percentage of 93.21.

Collector Narayan Bharat Gupta visited several examination centres in Palamaner, Baireddipalle, Kuppam and Santipuram mandals, while Joint Collector D. Markandeyulu inspected some centres in Chittoor, Puttur, Karvetinagaram.

Madanapalle Sub-Collector Keerthi Chekuri supervised the goings-on at the centres at Gurramkonda, Kalikiri, Madanapalle, Punganur, Kalakada, Piler and Vayalpadu centres. Joint Collector II Chandramouli supervised the command and control room to supervise the examinations.

“Special facilities were in place for the differently-abled candidates at the examination centres,” the Collector said.

In the afternoon session, 26,142 of the 28,198 who had submitted applications wrote the examinations, registering an attendance percentage of 92.71%. The examinations were conducted in 103 centres.