Andhra Pradesh

Police save man from drowning

A 28-year-old man who allegedly tried to end his life was saved by the prompt response of police, at R.K. Beach here on Thursday.

Ritesh Singh (28), a resident of Gajuwaka area, had allegedly tried to end his life by drowning in the sea opposite Kali Matha temple, at around 1 p.m. Noticing him, Marine Police head constable V. Chinna Rao, constable Lakshmana Kumar and swimmer K. Raju rushed into the water and brought him ashore.

Police learnt that Ritesh allegedly tried to end his life over financial issues. Later, the police took him to III Town police station for counselling. He was handed over to his family members later.

Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha appreciated the police personnel as well as the swimmer for their swift response in saving the man’s life.

People struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts are urged to call the 100 helpline for counselling.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2021 11:38:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/police-save-man-from-drowning/article34721695.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY