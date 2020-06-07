Police round up gang members involved in group clash

Police investigating a group clash that occurred at Patamata on May 31 reportedly took a few persons into custody on Sunday.

On May 31, two rival gangs headed by Koduri Manikanta alias Pandu and Thota Sandeep clashed at Thotavari Veedhi in Patamata, with several gang members suffering critical injuries.

Members of the two groups, who attacked each other with daggers, iron rods and blades, were reportedly under the influence of alcohol and ganja, police said.

Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, who produced 13 members of the Pandu gang before the media on Friday, said that some more persons involved in the clash would be arrested soon.

Six special teams constituted to arrested the accused were questioning the members of both the groups involved in the clash. Police also took into custody two rowdy-sheeters, who were reportedly gang members of Pandu and had allegedly participated in many extortion deals.

Police are investigating the role of the two gangs in other extortion cases, if any, and whether any political party was supporting the gangs in their activities.