Police review arrangements for relinquishment of Bhavani deeksha by devotees

December 12, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Workers engaged in erection of queue lines ahead of relinquishment of Bhavani deeksha atop Indrakeeladri Hill in Vijayawada.

Workers engaged in erection of queue lines ahead of relinquishment of Bhavani deeksha atop Indrakeeladri Hill in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Police officers visited Indrakeeladri and reviewed the arrangements for relinquishment of Bhavani deeksha by the Bhavanis. Devotees will relinquish their deeksha from December 15 to 19.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Gunni, along with Traffic DCP K. Srinivas Rao visited Sri Durga Malleswaraswamy Varla Devastanam on Monday. They went round the ‘giri pradakshana’, ‘homa gundams’, ‘Seetammavari Padalu’, Punnami, Bhavani, Durga and Padmavathi ghats and the prasadam counters, and inquired about the arrangements for devotees.

Mr. Gunni directed police officials to take all precautionary measures at the bathing ghats. He directed the police to arrange security at the queue lines, parking and other places and avoid inconvenience to the Bhavanis visiting the temple.

