Police, revenue officials review security arrangements for Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Vijayawada

August 20, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

In-charge Police Commissioner G.V.G. Ashok Kumar, Chief Minister’s programmes coordinator Talasila Raghuram, sub-collector Aditi Singh and other officers on Sunday reviewed the arrangements for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Vijayawada on Monday (August 21).

Mr. Jagan will participate in the 21st NGO association state general body meeting at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium on that day. The police officers inquired about the security, seating and parking for the Chief Minister’s programme in the stadium.

Speaking to media persons at the venue on Sunday, AP NGOs Association state president Bandi Srinivas Rao and general secretary K.V. Siva Reddy said a few important resolutions would be taken up with the consent of the members to be resolved during the general body meeting. Association leaders from across the State will attend the meeting, added Mr. Srinivas Rao.

