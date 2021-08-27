Andhra Pradesh

Police reunite man with elderly parents

The East Godavari police on Friday reunited a 32-year-old man with his elderly parents, almost four years after he had left his home due to family problems in Kakinada.

East Godavari SP M. Ravindrananth Babu said Bommu Vinod Kumar had left his home in 2017, allegedly following some family problems. A missing case was registered then with the city police. He had been traced in Bengaluru following a request by his parents. Vinod Kumar is now working with a software company in Bengaluru.

The parents of the youth approached us to trace their son as they were in need of care. We investigated the 2017 case and reunited him with his parents on Friday, said Mr. Babu.


