Police return 628 cell phones worth ₹1 crore to owners

March 13, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Deputy Commissioners of Police, Adhiraj Singh Rana and K. Srinivas Rao, handed over 628 lost mobile phones, which values about ₹1 crore, to the owners on Wednesday. Speaking at a press conference, Mr. Adhiraj Singh said that the missing phones were traced using ‘Chatbot’ app and appealed to the public to use the services of the app to trace missing cell phones.

Police Commissioner Kranthi Rana Tata had launched the ‘Chatbot’ services last year. Earlier, police had traced 300 cell phones and handed them over to the owners, Mr. Srinivas Rao said. “People who lost their mobile phones are requested to send ‘Hi’ via WhatsApp on 9440627057. The sender will receive a link, and if the victim clicks on the link and fills the details, we will try to trace the missing cell phone,” the DCP said.