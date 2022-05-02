Police respond to ‘Dial 100’ call, rescued girl

File photo for representation | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Auto driver taken into custody, says Police Commissioner

In a swift action, the NTR District Commissionerate Police responded to ‘Dial 100’ call received by the control room police, rushed to the spot, and rescued a girl on Sunday night.

Police gave counselling to the girl, who came to Vijayawada alone, and handed over the victim to her parents.

According to the police, the girl came out as her parents were reportedly searching for matches against her wishes. She reached Benz Circle area and was trying to call his friend.

The victim boarded an auto and the girl moved in the auto for about two hours in the vicinity, but could not trace her friend, who checked into a hotel in the locality.

When the girl said she had no enough money to pay for the auto charges, the driver reportedly grilled and insisted to pay the money. The girl then called ‘Dial 100’ and police rushed to the spot, said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata on Monday.

Police appealed to the youth not to believe strangers and come out of homes in odd hours without the knowledge of their family members.