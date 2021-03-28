Police rescue youth attempting suicide

With the presence of mind and utilising technology, the Anantapur police on Saturday saved a man, who was about to commit suicide by falling under a train, at Taticherla village.

Identified as Satish, 30, a resident of Narpala, the man used to work for a non-governmental organisation at Jaggaiahpeta in Krishna district and had left the job recently. He reportedly sent a text message in Telugu to one of his friends that he was about to end his life and attached a couple of selfie photographs of him lying on the tracks.

Alert friends immediately informed Dial 100, where Circle Inspector K. Damodar got in touch with him over his number and engaged him for sometime counselling him against committing anything extreme. Meanwhile, he alerted Anantapur Rural Circle Inspector Muralidhar Reddy and with the help of his phone’s GPS location, the police reached the spot immediately before any train could pass through.

The police rescued the youth and brought him to the police station and counselled him against such acts. His parents were informed about the incident and Satish was handed over to them. Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu appreciated both the circle inspectors for acting quickly and saving a life. There is always someone to talk to at: 100; 9989819191 or reach over email: ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com.