Police rescue three persons confined in a house

Hospital report helps police bust location

Three persons who were allegedly kidnapped and confined in a house in Visakhapatnam, were rescued by a city police team. Four persons have been arrested in this connection.

According to the police, the three victims were from Amalapuram area in East Godavari and were known to the accused - about 10 persons - from Kakinada in East Godavari.

It is learnt that the victims were into some financial dealings with the accused. It involved some dealings in cars and the victims reportedly illegally mortgaged cars without informing the accused from whom finance was taken. They also reportedly were not paying the instalments for quite sometime.

Financial dispute

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Aishwariya Rashtogi said that since the victims and the accused were known to each other, the victims had gone to the house located in Sagar Nagar in Visakhapatnam on an invitation from the accused. And that was where they were confined and physically assaulted.

“Based on a complaint from the victims’ families and following up an MLC (medico-legal case) report from a hospital, where the victims were taken for treatment after being beaten up, we busted the kidnap location and rescued the persons,” he said.

They were in confinement since November 28 and the police rescued them on November 29, and arrested two persons and sent them in remand. On Monday, another two persons were arrested.

“Investigation is on and the remaining five or six persons will be arrested soon,” said the DCP.

The police have booked cases under the relevant sections of kidnapping and illegal confinement and assault.